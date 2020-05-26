Memorial Day weekend is known for being a busy time for businesses across Idaho, but how has the COIVD-19 pandemic affected it?

Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs experiences large memorial weekend turnout. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Miracle and Bunbury’s Hot Springs had an unexpected two-month closure this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was some definite struggles and definitely a lot of stress involved from the uncertainty, how things were going to go, but I think we are going to be able to pull through it," said owner Enoch Olsen

Now reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend, they are seeing plenty of people taking advantage of what they have to offer.

“It is one of the better weekends we have in the year.” Olsen said. “Most of all of our accommodations and campground were completely full, and unfortunately, we did have to turn a lot of people away because we did not have enough space.”

But is this rush going to make up for some of the loss after being forced to close?

“It is going to help out quite a bit," Olsen said. "One of the things that it does is it helps us utilize that payroll protection money that we are able to get to kind boost that revenue and utilize that incoming revenue to pay the bills.”

Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs also rents kayaks to those who want to paddle out to the Blue Heart Springs. Last Saturday they rented 25 kayaks.

Although they have had to make some changes to how they run things, the owner said the public has been very supportive.

“We are grateful that the people are patient when they come," he said. "They definitely understand the new restrictions and the different ways of doing things sometimes.”