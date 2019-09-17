Miss Africa Idaho Scholarship Program to take place in Boise on Saturday

The annual Miss Africa Idaho scholarship program is on Saturday to Boise.

Winnie Christensen, the director of Miss Africa Idaho tells KMVT what guests can expect at this weekend's event (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

While all the contestants have already been selected, anyone is welcome to come watch and learn more about the different cultures of Africa in a family-friendly event.

Winnie Christensen, the director of the program, says they have worked hard all year long to prepare for Saturday.

"They have worked hard for this event, they want to showcase and teach people their culture," she said. "They want to bridge that gap and show people, 'Hey, we aren't that different, and if we are, let's celebrate our differences together.'"

The event will start out with a traditional dance and end with formal wear, and of course the crowning of the new Miss Africa Idaho at 8:30 p.m.

"We will begin with a traditional African dance, then they will showcase the different traditional outfits from the different regions they are from," Christensen said. "Then they will showcase their talents, and the ladies will get to design an outfit with the colors of the flag they are representing, and we will end the day with an evening gown, and of course the crowning ceremony."

She says that all the contestants have already won, even though there is only one winner.

"It's a program where we are empowering these young women to be leaders in their communities, and showcase their platforms," Christensen said.