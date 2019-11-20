Miss Kimberly scholarship pageant to take place Saturday evening

The annual Miss Kimberly pageant will be taking place this Saturday evening at the L.A.Thomas Gym.

Thirteen girls from all across Kimberly have been working very hard to prepare for the pageant. The director of the pageant says this is the biggest group of girls the pageant has had.

The girls are required to have a platform and an interview with the judges, and then perform a talent and dancing.

The judges score the girls on their poise and grace as they walk the stage.

Anyone is welcome to attend, the event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $8 at the door for adults, $5 for children.

“It's a great place where they can come,” said Devry Nield, the director of the pageant. "We really, really stress the importance of community service, standing for something. Each girl will have a platform, where they speak about something that they are passionate about, something that they want to see a change in, and we really encourage them to continue with that and make a change in the community."

A total of $7,000 is given out throughout the evening all to help the girls with their college dreams.