Missing Idaho kids' uncle died of blood clot in Arizona

These pictures show, left, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, sister Tylee Ryan with uncle Alex Cox, and right, mother Lori Vallow with son J.J. Vallow in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019 (Source: FBI)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 8:28 PM, May 09, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who’s facing charges in the disappearance of her children - a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths.

Autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday for Alex Cox, who died in Arizona in December. In July, Cox fatally shot his sister’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in what he said was self-defense.

His sister, Lori Vallow, married a man just two weeks after his wife died in October. Her two children were reported missing in September.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February. She is being held on $1 million bail.

 