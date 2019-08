The Jerome Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since July.

His wife shared a photo of the man and his truck to tell people to be on the lookout for him.

His wife said that he could be in any of the following areas: Pine, Couch Summit, Big Smokey, South Hill's, Sun Valley or Stanley.

If you see him or his truck, please call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.