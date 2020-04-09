Mobile Easter egg hunt taking place throughout the Magic Valley

While Easter egg hunts across the Magic Valley have been cancelled, one woman is making sure kids of all ages can still hunt for eggs.

To keep up with the social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, a mobile Easter egg hunt is taking place this week.

By placing a decorative egg picture in the windows or door of your home, families can drive by your neighborhood and search for eggs.

Families then can choose to give a prize for each egg they find or just enjoy being out of the house but safe in their cars.

KMVT talked with Levena Hargrave, the event organizer, who explained how she came up with the idea.

"Speaking with my mom on how we weren't able to do all the Easter egg hunts that we normally do when we go to the churches and stuff like that, and she had made the comment that people were putting bears and stuff in their windows for people walking by to kind of have something to search for," Hargrave said. "So I kind of took that and ran with it for the Easter eggs."

On the Facebook group made for the event, people don't have to post their addresses, they can just put the neighborhood they live in.