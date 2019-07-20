Model railroaders set up track in Twin Falls park

Mary Alice Park in downtown Twin Falls recently received a new addition, in the form of a model train track from the Magic Valley Railroaders.

The process to get everything set up has taken a year, and started when a member of the Magic Valley Railroaders was talking with the caretaker of the park.

They had the idea to put in a track.

They ended up putting in three tracks for three different trains, a Thomas the Tank engine for the smaller kids, as well as a diesel, and a steamer.

The trains will run Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The park is located at 436 Main Avenue north in Twin Falls, near Magic Valley High School.