Mom of missing kids waives extradition; bail stays at $5M

Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)

A judge rejected defense attorneys' request to reduce bail at a hearing Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant.

She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment.

Seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.

Their disappearance captured worldwide attention after authorities pleaded for help in finding them.

Vallow is waiving an extradition hearing, which was scheduled for March 2.