Monitoring screen time for children during the pandemic

From distance learning on the computer, playing on their tablet, to watching television. Millions of children have been spending more time than ever on electronic devices, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Kelsey Reese, who is a pediatrician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley -- too much screen time can cause negative effects.

For example, children could experience eye fatigue, dry eyes and blurry vision. Blurry vision could result in near nearsightedness later on in life.

Dr. Reese has some tips for parents, to ease screen time and help their children’s vision, “Say about every 20 minutes you’re looking at the screen, take a break for 20-30 seconds. Walk away or look at something else. Make sure that the children are sleeping. One risk of looking at blue lights and electronic screens, especially if you’re doing that late at night, it makes it difficult for your brain to fall asleep. Make sure also, that the screen is 18-20 inches away… so it’s not right in front of their face.”

Parents can also ask teachers, if there are any non-digital credits that children can get attain since being outside is a great way to learn.

It's recommended children get 2 hours of screen time per day.