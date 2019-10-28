Montana hunter reports shooting grizzly bear in self-defense

State wildlife officials are investigating after a hunter reported shooting a grizzly bear in self-defense in southwestern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the shooting happened Saturday in the Eureka Basin south Gravelly Mountains. Four hunters were attacked by grizzly bears during a 10-day period in September in the Gravelly Mountains, including one in the Eureka Basin area.

State and federal wildlife managers said Monday they are also investigating two other human-caused grizzly bear deaths that happened in the last week in the West Yellowstone area. Officials haven't released any further information about those deaths.

