More flour recalled over potential E. coli

King Arthur Flour, Inc. is expanding a voluntary recall over the potential presence of E. coli in its 5-lb bag of unbleached all-purpose flour.

Three additional product lot codes were added to the original recall that was issued in June.

The updated recall list includes the following:

- Best Used By 12/09/19 LOTS: L18A09A, L18A09C

- Best Used By 1/08/20 LOT: A19A08A

- Best Used By 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

- Best Used By 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

- Best Used By 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

The company reports that it has not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the recalled product.

The flour was sold nationwide through retailers and distributors, including Walmart, Target and Costco.

If anyone has a bag of this flour in their pantry, the company urges them to throw it away. They may request a refund at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall or by calling the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

E. coli can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes a fever. These symptoms can last from five to seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

