Charity organization gives $250K to Magic Valley nonprofits

Twenty-nine Magic Valley nonprofits received more than $250,000, raised during 2019’s Festival of Giving.

Festival President Mark Hansen said it’s an exciting event.

“It's a big number and it means a lot for some of these, all of these organizations," he said, "but some of them, it's the only money they get for their entire budget for the year. So it is a big deal, and there's a lot of excitement in the room and energy, and we're just really excited.”

One of those organizations was Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“Our program recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to advocate for neglected and abused children that find themselves in the child protective system,” said Cathy Floyd, president of the fifth Judicial District’s CASA program.

They received more than $8,400, which will go toward helping children.

“We cover eight counties of southcentral Idaho, and we probably helped just short of 500 children so far this year;” Floyd said. "The money will be used to train more volunteers. We have a shortage. It's kind of a difficult sort of volunteer, because you do have to appear in court, and you do have to deal with the legal system. So we're constantly looking for volunteers.”

For a complete list of recipients, see the attached document.