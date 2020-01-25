More than 60 thousand Idahoans have signed up for Medicaid

The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state's voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday. The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements. Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers. But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

None have been approved so far.