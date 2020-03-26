Mormon church suspends temple activities over virus

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, shows The Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus. The Utah-based faith said Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that the temporary suspension would start at the end of the day, said Irene Caso, a church spokeswoman. The church said the decision was made after careful consideration and "with a desire to be responsible global citizens." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Utah-based faith said Wednesday that the temporary suspension would start at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, a Utah county hard hit by the new coronavirus is telling residents to stay home except for essential errands and asking visitors to the ski-resort community of Park City to stay away.

The shelter-in-place order issued Wednesday in Summit County is the first such declaration in the state. 

County Health Director Rich Bullough says the area has been a hotspot statewide and now has a similar number of cases per capita as hard-hit New York City and parts of Italy. 

 
