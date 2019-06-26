Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found in Twin Falls County

At least one mosquito carrying West Nile virus was trapped along the Jerome and Twin Falls county border.

The South Central Public Health District made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.

They said the mosquito was collected by Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District. The heath district is now warning residents to avoid catching the disease.

“Overall, mosquito trap numbers in the county are low,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager, in a news release. “But this positive serves as a good reminder that West Nile Virus is out there, and the public can take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.”

Public Health officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by:

• Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

• Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

• Installing screens on all windows and doors.

• Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

