Most of Nevada under red-flag warning due to fire danger

The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag fire warning for most of Nevada stretching into parts of California, Arizona and Utah.

The service issued the warning Monday because of a combination of high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures from Las Vegas to the northern border.

Critical fire conditions can cause wildfires to grow rapidly before first-responders can contain them.

The warning extends into Tuesday for the Las Vegas area, Lake Mead, and parts of Lincoln and White Pine counties.

The forecast calls for winds gusting up to 40 mph. Humidity levels are as low as 5% in parts of eastern Nevada.