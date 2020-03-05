Judge agrees to reduce Lori Daybell’s bond from $5 Million to $1 Million

The mother of two missing Idaho children was arraigned on charges in an Idaho courtroom on Friday afternoon. Dressed in an orange and white jumpsuit, 46 year-old Lori Vallow Daybell, went before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at Madison County Court House in Rexburg to have her charges read. The most serious among Daybell’s charges is two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, each come with a maximum penally of 14 years jail time. While she did not enter a plea on Friday, her attorney did make clear she intends to defend herself against the child abandonment charges. Daybell also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt.

At the onset of the hearing, Lori Norene Vallow AKA Lori Norene Daybell as she referred to in court documents, informed the court she'd prefer to be addressed as Lori Daybell. In attendance at the courtroom on Friday sat Lori's husband Chad Daybell behind her. On the opposite end of the courtroom sat the grandparents of missing 7 year old Joshua J.J. Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock. The Woodcock's have been pleading for Lori to tell authorities the location of the missing children dating back to last year, even go so far as to offer a $20,000 reward to the public for any information that could lead to their safe return. In attendance was also, Colby Ryan, Lori's son and brother of missing 17-year old Tylee Ryan. While walking into court, Colby expressed the distress the case has caused him, describing the recent events as a "nightmare". Colby who hasn't talked to his mother since last year when the kids went missing said if he could talk to his mother again he would ask her "Where are Tylee and J.J.?"

During Lori's arraignment, her attorneys argued her bond amount of $5 million should be lowered to $10,000 and be no higher than $50,000, stating Lori Daybell has no prior criminal history and that the crimes she's charged with are not violent.

The prosecution argued against Daybell's bond being lowered from the $5 million, using her actions in the past to support their argument.

"It's kind of hard to trust someone to turn themselves into law enforcement on a warrant when a simple welfare check sent them into running," Prosecutor Rob Wood said.

Ultimately, Judge Farren Eddins, agreed to lower her bond from $5 million to $1 million on four stimulations. Among them includes signing a waiver of extradition for all court jurisdictions and agreeing not leave Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson or Fremont counties in Idaho. Judge Eddins also set forth the requirements of Lori Daybell wearing an ankle monitor that will track her location 24 hours a day, seven days week, and finally stipulating she must maintainability regular contact with her counsel.

Judge Eddins also scheduled March 18th & 19th at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse for Lori Daybell's next court appearance. That hearing will answer if there's sufficient enough evidence to move the case from magistrate court to district court. As of 10:00 p.m. Friday night, KMVT was told by the Madison County Sheriff's Office Lori Daybell had not bonded out.

Friday's hearing comes on the heels of a call from the FBI and Rexburg Police Department asking for anyone at Yellowstone National Park on Sep. 8, 2019 to

any photos or videos they may have, to help in their investigation into the disappearance of missing J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

