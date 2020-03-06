Mother of missing Idaho children to make first appearance in Idaho court

Mother of two missing Idaho children is set to be arraigned on charges in an Idaho courtroom Friday afternoon.

Lori Vallow makes final appearance in Hawaii courtroom before extradition to Idaho. (Source: CBS)

Lori Vallow, mother of missing Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, is in a Rexburg courtroom for an arraingment at 2 p.m. Watch the arriagnemnt live here

On Thursday, Vallow was transported by Idaho law enforcement from Hawaii where she was initially taken into custody. It was there, her attorney at the time, asked a Hawaii judge to reduce her $5 million bond to $100,000 which was denied. Thursday evening, Vallow arrived in Rexburg and was booked into the Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail. Today, Vallow will be brought before Judge Faren Eddins in the Madison County Courtroom where she'll have her charges read. It's also expected her attorneys will ask Eddins to lower her bond amount once again.

Vallow faces charges of two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstruction of officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime as well as contempt of court. The felony charges Vallow faces come with a jail sentence punishable up to 14 years.

The next court appearance for Lori Vallow, which is her preliminary hearing, has not been scheduled yet. That hearing will answer if there's sufficient enough evidence to move the case from magistrate court to district court.

Friday's hearing comes on the heels of a call from the FBI asking for anyone at Yellowstone National Park on Sep. 8 to submit and photos or videos they may have, which could show J.J. and Tylee.

