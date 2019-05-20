Mother struck, dragged by own vehicle after son puts it in reverse, Mass. police say

A Massachusetts mother is hospitalized with a serious head injury after police say she was hit by her SUV when her 9-year-old son accidentally put it in reverse.

When first responders arrived Sunday at a Chelmsford, Mass., home, they found a 37-year-old woman lying in the driveway, conscious and alert. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say the mother was loading the family SUV when her 9-year-old son accidentally shifted it into reverse. The 37-year-old got caught inside the driver’s side door and tried to dive for the brake pedal, but she was pinned and then run over by the SUV.

"It appears to be a very tragic and unfortunate incident,” said Sgt. Jason Poor with the Chelmsford Police Department. “The mother got caught inside the open driver’s door, as the car was backing up. She was knocked down by the door, and it appears from our investigation that she may have been struck by the car.”

The SUV, with the 9-year-old inside, continued backward down the driveway and across the busy street outside the family’s home. It stopped upon striking a rock wall at a low rate of speed.

The 9-year-old boy was not injured.

"Very miraculous that this child wasn’t injured. Route 4 is probably one of the busiest roads in our town, and the fact that another vehicle wasn’t passing at that time is very lucky,” Poor said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

