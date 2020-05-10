Mother's day cheer shared throughout Mini-Cassia area

Senior citizens in the Mini-Cassia area were given an exclusive Mother's Day parade Sunday morning.

The parade organized by Pomerelle Place Senior Living, began at Burley High School Sunday morning. Traveling to eight senior care facilities, from Burley, Rupert, and all the way to Acequia.

“They are you know a little bit lonely, they are feeling a little bit isolated, they can't have their families come in and visit them, and so we just wanted to do something to life their spirits and make mother's day a special day for them,” said Joan Payton, Pomerelle Place Senior Living's public relations director.

The parade allowed all the resident mom's to be greeted by mini-cassia residents in cars decorated just for them. Participants told KMVT that normally they would be inside the facilities, spending time with the residents, but this year during the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the best they can do.

“Unfortunately during this health crisis we are not able to invite the families into our facilities and welcome the families for celebrations, so this was the next best thing,” said Payton.

Pomerelle Place Senior Living hopes they can continue to do community events like this, to show that the senior population is cared for.

“I just hope that we can spread some joy, bring some smiles, we can all stay together, the wind won't disrupt us to much, and we can just have a great day and feel good about what we are doing," Payton explained.

