Motorcycle accident leaves two injured

Two people are recovering from their injuries, after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a car.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening in front of the Hampton Inn and the Chevron, near the intersection of Fillmore and Pole Line.

A car failed to yield, hitting the motorcycle that had two people on it.

The driver of the car was uninjured, while both the man and woman on the bike were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver was cited at the scene.

Magic Valley Paramedics, as well as Twin Falls Fire and Police responded.

