Motorcyclist injured in Tuesday morning Twin Falls crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in downtown Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Police Department says the incident happened at Third Avenue West and Buhl Street around 6:45 a.m. between a motorcyclist and another car.

A man was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Police were not immediately able to tell KMVT the extent of the injuries of the rider or how it happened or if the other car driven by a man was driver was injured.

There is also no indication if any citations were issued and the crash is still under investigation.