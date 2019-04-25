Motorcyclist injured in Jerome crash, flown to hospital

A Wednesday night crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle sent a motorcyclist to a hospital.

The Jerome Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night at 400 Golf Course Road. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance but to which hospital could not be confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be OK, according to Jerome Country Sheriff’s Office. It was unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

KMVT will post more details as they become available.

