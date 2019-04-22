Motorcyclist seriously injured in Jerome crash

A Sunday night crash between a motorcycle and SUV left the motorcyclist badly injured.

The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Golf Course

Road and 300 South in Jerome County. Sgt. Jason Wethern of the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said the SUV was southbound on Golf Course Road and was making a left-hand turn onto 300 South when the motorcyclist attempted to pass it on the left side at a high rate of speed.

A news release issued Monday morning said the driver of the motorcycle was Landon Mulberry, 23, of Twin Falls, and the driver of the SUV as Claudia Cardona-Alvarenga, 44, of Jerome.

Cardona-Alvarenga had entered the center turn lane and began to make the turn when the motorcycle struck the side of the SUV. Wethern said mulberry was thrown about 75 feet and he went through a fence. The news release said Mulberry was taken by Air St. Luke’s to a Boise hospital with serious injuries.

Mulberry was wearing a helmet. Cardona-Alvarenga and her passengers were uninjured, all wore seat belts. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office news release said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Jerome Police Department, Idaho State Police, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome City Fire Department & Jerome Rural Fire Department.