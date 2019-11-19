Motorized hunting rule in effect until Dec. 31

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is alerting big game hunters of a motorized hunting rule in effect through Dec. 31.

Regional Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game Josh Royce discuses the motorized hunting rule in effect until Dec. 30. (KMVT/KSVT)

The rule is primarily in regards to big game hunters using motorized vehicles as an aid to hunting elk and is specific to 30 game management units across central and southern Idaho, where hunters can only utilized motorized vehicles on established roadways open to motorized traffic or travel.

"The motorized hunting rule is a rule that was instituted by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission almost 20 years ago in select units across the state of Idaho," said Regional Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game Josh Royce.

He says the rule is focused on giving hunters an opportunity to hunt in an area that's less likely to encounters motorized vehicles

"The idea is hunters asked the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to give = them additional opportunity to hunt where there aren't motorized vehicles," Royce said. "Fish and Game doesn't manage the landscape or the roads, or the trails on federal lands but we do manage the methods that are employed for hunting, and so the commission put this in action in a handful of units of across the state."

Royce says the use of motorized vehicles such as ATVs, UTVs have increased dramatically across the country, and Idaho is no exception.

"We just want to make sure everybody knows what the rules are and if you're in a unit we want people to know before they go that compliance is our ultimate goal," Royce said. "Stay on established roads. As long, as you're on a established road that's open to travel by a full-sized motorized vehicle you can have your ATV or UTV there. If you're on a trail that's closed to motorized vehicle or full-sized motorized vehicle, you can't have your ATV or UTV there for the purposes of hunting."

Find a list of which specific management units the rule applies to here. Or find more information regarding the rule here, and to make sure hunters are in compliance they can contact their local Fish and Game office or visit stayontrails.com .