Mountain Home Air Force base seeks public's opinion on aircraft height restrictions

Mountain Home Air Force base officials are asking for the public’s input on whether or not air craft can fly lower in parts of Idaho, Nevada and Oregon.

“As the air force looks across the globe, we see a changing threat environment, in other words our competitors are getting technologically advanced,” said Col Richard A Goodman, a wing commander on the 366th fighter wing. “So what the Air Force thinks is that probably needs to change the way that we train and the way that we fight, so we are trying to understand what that means to the airspace in terms of how high and how low that we are flying.”

They are currently in their public scoping period, which is the very beginning stages.

“We look to optimize the air space that we currently have, and change some of the levels that we can do things at,” said Lt. Col Brian Robbins, a weapons systems officer. “What areas we may need to put in mitigation factors so we don’t disturb the wildlife that is there, or the recreation that goes on out there.”

They are considering doing this for multiple reasons.

“It has to do with survivability of our air crew, with the changes and threats in the world, the air to air systems and the surface to air systems, we need to upgrade our tactics, in order to properly do that and change our habit patterns, we need to change how we use the air space a little bit,” Robbins said.

The mountain Home Air Force base will be accepting questions and concerns until November 25th.

“This is part of a study to understand the airspace optimization, so if there is changes in the future, we want to ensure all those concerns and interests are captured, so that’s what this public comment period is about,” said Goodman.