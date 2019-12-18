Mountain Home girl seriously burned by holiday candle, family asks for Christmas cards

An 8-year-old from Mountain Home is spending the holidays in a Utah hospital.

With her parents at her side, Aaliyah Shepard faced the first of many surgeries at the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday with understandable doubt and impressive courage.

The accident happened Saturday night in Mountain Home when the little girl reached over a candle on a countertop that engulfed her sequined shirt in flames.

"She went up into flames," said Aaliyah's mother, Tia Simmons, in a telephone interview from Salt Lake Tuesday. "It happened in a matter of seconds. When we got the fire out, you could actually see the sequins melted into her skin."

Her upper body, hands, foot and scalp suffered third-degree burns. Aaliyah was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center, where her mom says she could be in intensive care for at least a month.

"They were waiting for LifeFlight. We had to get her to Salt Lake," Tia said. "By the time they got her bandaged up and got her to Salt Lake, it was about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Doctors predict 90 percent of her burns will require skin grafts, Tia said.

"She's in good spirits," Tia said, "she's trying to eat, trying to color, trying to talk to people, she's in good spirits. She's going to fight it."

The family said Aaliyah is asking for Christmas cards to decorate her hospital room.

They can be sent to:

Aaliyah Shepard

Room 4414

Fourth Floor Burn Unit

50 N Medical Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84132