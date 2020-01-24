Mountain Humane Animal Shelter creates happy environment for shelter pets

What may look like a hotel placed among the beautiful Sawtooth Mountains is actually Hailey’s new Mountain Humane Animal Shelter.

The shelter is open daily from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Their mission is to connect people and pets and everything is geared towards making the pets as happy as possible.

“We have kennels for the cats, we have cat condominiums, we have a cat room near our cat café, where you can come and have a cup of coffee, go in to the cat room,” said the executive director Annie McCauley.

And for the dogs, each kennel has heated floors near the front of the kennel.

“The kennels are designed so they are heated in the front, so they show to potential adopters really well,” McCauley said.

Mountain Humane also opens their doors to other shelters if they are low on space.

“We personally are really dedicated in working with our regional shelters, so places like Twin Falls and Jerome, working with those organizations so when they get full, we can bring the animals here so they have a better chance of finding a home,” said the outreach director Nadia Novik.

But each person who works there is dedicated to making sure every animal will find a forever home.

“We have a dedication to making the state of Idaho a place where every adoptable animal can find a home, no matter how long it has to stay in a shelter,” said Novik.

The dogs go on four walks a day, enjoy treats, and get lots of love from the staff.

“That’s why so much thought has gone into the types of things that should be here in order for the animals to have a happy experience before they are adopted, that’s very important to us,” said McCauley.

