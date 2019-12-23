Mountain lion attacks fifth dog in one week in Wood River Valley

A family pet is back home after being attacked by a mountain lion on Saturday in Hailey.

This is the fifth dog within a week has been attacked by a mountain lion in the Wood River Valley.

The Magic Valley Fish and Game office said in a Monday news release the attacked occurred Saturday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., the homeowner let the dog outside into an unfenced backyard. Moments later the owner heard loud noised coming from the backyard and saw the mountain lion attacking the dog.

The owner confronted the mountain lion and let the dog go. The dog was injured, but survived the attack. As of Monday, the dog is back with the owners.

KMVT has previously reported on four other mountain lion attacks in the area, two of which resulted in the deaths of three dogs.

Fish and Games says mountain lions typically prey on elk and deer, but will take other animals as the opportunity arises. Elk and mule deer have become year-round residents of the Wood River Valley, which could correlate to the number of predators in the area.

“This attack occurred in an area with a known herd of mule deer, which might have brought the lion into close proximity to this neighborhood,” said Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd in the news release.

Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings and to check the surroundings before letting pets outside, especially in the early morning and evening hours.

Fish and Game advises pet owners to be with the animals while they are outside and if walking an animal to keep them on a leash.

When encountering a mountain lion, people are advised to make themselves appear as big as possible, be loud and back away slowly. Bear spray may also be a useful tool to carry.

Wood River Valley residents and visitors should immediately report any encounter that results in an attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during business hours. If after hours, local Conservation Officers can be reached by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.