2 mountain lions euthanized following attack on a child in Colorado

The search for a mountain lion after it attacked an 8-year-old boy in Bailey Wednesday night appears to be over.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the child was playing on a trampoline in his yard when he heard a friend calling from down the street. As he ran towards his friend's home, the mountain lion pounced, grabbing the boy by the head.

The boy's brother was also outside and heard a commotion. He ran to his father and told him something didn't sound right. His father rushed down the street and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion left the boy when it saw the older male running towards it.

Wildlife officials searched through the night using a dog team.

Thursday evening wildlife officials received a call from a landowner who was missing a goat and had just seen two mountain lions. When wildlife officers went to the area they noted one of the mountain lions fit the description of the lion involved in the attack. Both mountain lions were euthanized and authorities believe one of them was behind the attack on the boy.

"The kid was running and it probably triggered the lion's natural response to a prey animal running,” said area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb in a statement Thursday.

The child was hospitalized Wednesday night, having suffered serious injuries in the attack. His condition is unknown.

"We all hope that the child will be all right, and you just hate to see this occur," Lamb said.

It was described as a smaller lion, sex unknown. A necropsy is scheduled for the two mountain lions at a forensic lab in Wyoming. That is how officials will be able to confirm one of the mountain lions euthanized was the one involved in the attack.

Bailey is in Park County, southwest of Denver.

Though Coloradans share their space with the animal, mountain lion attacks are rare. Since 1990, there have been 22 in the state. The attack Wednesday night marks the third attack this year; the last time there were three attacks in one year was 1998, CPW said.

About two weeks ago, a man was able to use a pocket knife to fight off a mountain lion that was attacking him in Evergreen. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to track down that mountain lion and kill it.

