Mountain lion caught on camera in Kimberly

On Wednesday, a male mountain lion was spotted in Kimberly running away from a car, after being cornered.

The Facebook video got over 1,000 views.

Idaho Fish and Game officers and Kimberly law enforcement responded to the report, but were unable to locate the lion.

It’s not uncommon to see mountain lions in the south hills, so blaming this on the pandemic can’t be confirmed.

However, experts are reminding the public to stay alert and not to dim their senses.

Especially during this time, where many more people are out in nature.

KMVT spoke with Terry Thompson, the regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game in the Magic Valley, about the sighting.

“Don’t take away your senses when you’re out in the woods or are in any place where you’re out in wildlife," he said. "By wearing headphones when you run or bike, you’re taking away a really important sense of hearing. You know, our recommendation is take advantage of all your senses to make sure you stay safe when being around wildlife.”

Thompson said if people ever come face-to-face with a mountain lion never run or make sudden movements. It’s their instinct to catch prey.

People should make themselves look tall, scream and throw items if possible.