Mountain lion kills Gimlet dog, another lion injured dog west of Ketchum

Idaho Fish and Game officials are working to trap a mountain lion after two dog attacks near Ketchum.

The agency said it was notified Monday of an attack Sunday evening south of Ketchum in Gimlet that killed a pudelpointer dog in a fenced backyard.

With permission from the homeowner Fish and Game is making attempts to trap and remove the lion from the location, according to a news release.

“Once a lion gets a food reward from a kill, they will often return to the site,” said regional conservation officer Josh Royse.

On Monday, wildlife officials also learned a mountain lion attached an Australian shepherd on the home owner’s porch Saturday evening west of Ketchum. The owner was able top the attack shortly after it began.

The dog sustained injuries and is under the care of an area veterinarian.

The lion immediately left the area when confronted. Fish and Games says at this time, no actions will be taken to capture the lion involved in this situation.

Fish and Games said decisions regarding what to do with wildlife involved in conflict situations are determined on a case-by-case basis.

KMVT will be taking a closer look at this on Wednesday.

