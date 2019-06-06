Multiple dead animals found at 'dumping site' in Cassia County

After being informed by colleague of a Facebook post indicating a group of dead dogs had been found in an area near Rupert, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Humane Society and several other individuals to check up on the claim.

Last weekend, a Misty Sylvester told the KMVT she had discovered the site and agreed to take one of our reporters out there.

Sylvester as well as her daughter and granddaughter took their dog Duke to a field east of Jackson and just south of the Snake River. She believed the area was public land where they could get some exercise and play.

“We bring him out here to play and play hide and seek and just goof off,” she said.

But the area seemed to be a dumping ground for dead animals.

“And we were playing hide and seek with my granddaughter and daughter here discovered the dog bones, and at first I was like OK one or two is not a big deal, but then the more we started playing around out here the more we found,” she said.

A deputy from Cassia County indicated in a police report some of the skeletons appeared to be coyotes, domesticated dogs, none of them being pitbulls, and as well what appeared to be a jaw from a horse.

KMVT’s reporter Garrett Hottle went to the site to see for himself. He located several canine skeletal remains. The remains were white in color and appeared to be skinned down to the second leg joint. They appeared to be that of coyotes. He also found what appeared to be two domestic dogs. One dog was a black and white cattle dog and the other, a tan colored terrier.

“The more we started playing around out here the more we found,” Kayla Sylvester said. “We found a couple calves. … There’s some in trash bags. There’s some you can find just decayed bones. There’s one over here that’s just a dead dog that’s outside of the bag, you can see its rib cage.”

Misty also pointed out an area where adult horses and cows were decaying in the sun.

“We found large cows and horses, and they appear to have been shot,” she said.

Dumping sites for animal remains are nothing new, especially in rural communities in Idaho. Lisa Kaufman of the Idaho Humane Society said she viewed pictures of the site Misty discovered, and that farmers are frequently getting dumped on.

"So sad, because the reason these dogs are dead is because their owners didn’t want them and dump them on somebody else instead of being responsible and turning them into a rescue or shelter," Kaufman said via Facebook post. "They can’t expect the dog's going to live this wonderful happy life out on the farm when the farmers are getting dumped on several times a week.

“Is a lot of people are dumping their dogs out in the country, thinking they’ll get a home on the farm, this farm will take care of them? No the farmers don’t want them," Sylvester said. "You dump your dogs out in the country one of two things is going to happen. The farmer’s going to shoot it or it’s going to starve to death because they’re not wild animals.”

The Bureau of Land Management that manages lands in the area inspected the site, and some of the animals. They confirmed most appeared to have been dumped in the last year, other than a calf that look to have been dumped in the past week.

"We saw some domestic dogs, cattle. So clearly this is a place people clearly do this, and in the future we'll keep an eye on it," Ken Crane, Field Manager of the BLM Burley Field Office said.

"Personally it's disturbing," Heather Tiel-Nelson, Public Affairs Specialist with the bureau said.

Heather said they've had some success in holding people accountable, and encourage more people like Misty to speak up when they find something.

"We have a website for more information," Tiel-Nelson said. "It's called

Don't Dump Idaho, there's a phone number attached to that website. Please let us know if you do see something.