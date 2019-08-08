Multiple businesses opening in the Magic Valley

New businesses are popping up around the Magic Valley, one of those being sandwich chain Capriotti's.

KMVT talked with franchise owner Steve Holdeman about why they decided to open a location in the Magic Valley.

“Capriotti's started in 1976 in Delaware, and came out to Vegas in 1993, and since then we've expanded to 110 locations,” Holdeman explained that this location is the first one in Idaho, “We wanted to come to Twin Falls because we knew this was a great market for high quality products and high quality service, and we just thought it'd be a great fit,” Holdeman said.

Another new business that recently opened is Pet Wants, a company which provides healthy nutritious food and treats for dogs and cats.

KMVT caught up with franchise co-owner Thomas Allt about why they open a location in Heyburn.

“This is our home, and we have a lot of pets ourselves, so we really wanted something that resonated to what we wanted to do. We've always been a big advocate of giving our dogs what we thought would be the best food available to us,” Allt said.

KMVT was also able to confirm that a Kohl's department store will be coming to the Magic Valley Mall, taking the place of where Sears used to be.