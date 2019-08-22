Murtaugh students head back to school as law enforcement watches for school bus stop arm violators

Murtaugh students went back to school Thursday, and KMVT wanted to see just how people adjusted to having school buses back on the streets.

A reporter went out with Deputy Matt Radmall with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as he patrolled the streets in Murtaugh, making sure cars stopped for school bus stop arms, paid attention to school zones and overall drove safely.

And while KMVT didn't see any one breaking the law, Radmall told us there's one excuse he hears most often when it comes to those who run the stop arms.

“I didn't think the bus was actually going to stop right then. The yellow lights come on 200 feet prior to the stop,” Radmall stated. "So if you see the yellow lights, that bus is coming to a stop. So you need to prepare. And really it's probably best to go ahead and just stop. Because we do have kiddos who are preparing to board that bus."

And many school buses have cameras on them, so if a car does run a stop arm and an officer isn't around to see it, the camera catches the car and the license plate numbers, the bus driver signs the citation, which then gets served to the driver of the car who ran the stop sign.