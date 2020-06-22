Advertisement

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City. (Credit: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

The statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, tells the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

