Music students receive extra guidance from renowned musician

Students at Jerome High School were greeted by a different instructor as they walked into the band room this Wednesday.

Percussion sounds rang through the hallways of Jerome high school, as guest conductor Dr. Eyler, from Concordia college in Minnesota came to help students with their music skills.

Students were given valuable guidance, as they rehearsed for their upcoming concert. They were given further instructions on many topics such as; the proper way to hold a mallet, and where to hit a drum.

"Students are relying on me to know things about not just my instrument, but their instruments. I try to get resources, people to come in, so those students can get those skills for their instrument," said Hiroshi Fukuoka.

He tells KMVT he hopes his students will get at least one or two things from the workshop and take it with them, as they continue to pursue a musical career.