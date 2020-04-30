Twin Falls music teachers remember senior class with yard signs

Seniors in the Canyon Ridge High School and Twin Falls High School band and orchestra were met with a surprise earlier this week.

"I just miss my students and hope everyone is doing well," said Elizabeth Thompson, the Canyon Ridge band and orchestra teacher.

The Twin Falls High School band teacher Christy Taylor agrees.

"I just miss all of my kids so much and I hope we get to see each other again soon," Taylor said.

Many seniors across the Magic Valley aren’t getting to celebrate the last few weeks of their high school experience, and in the Twin Falls music department, the band teachers wanted to do something to remember their seniors.

"Normally what we do is at our end-of-the-year concert we give them their cords, we recognize them and have them tell us where they are going for college and tell us their plans after high school," said Thompson. "It’s a really cool experience for our seniors, and then the younger kids that are coming up through the program get to have something to look forward to as they continue through the program."

But this year, the spring concerts have been cancelled. So the band teachers decided to make yard signs for their senior students.

"Since we can’t be together, and they are missing their senior band nights, so I went and I called BLIP Printers and they said they can get me the signs in a week and they did so I drove around on Tuesday and spent the day seeing kids and putting them in their yards," Taylor said.

Thompson and Taylor say they hope it made their students smile.

"They love that they have something in their yard for people as they go past that there is someone there who has spent a lot of time in the music program, and it’s the end of the year," Thompson said.

The signs also let the students know how much the teachers miss them.

"I miss them a ton," Taylor said. "Band is our family, and we got separated from our family without much notice, and it’s been really hard. I miss them a lot. It’s been tough."

Every senior in Canyon Ridge High School band and orchestra got a sign, as well as every senior in Twin Falls High School band.