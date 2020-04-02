Mustard Seeds gives food boxes to families in need, thrift shore temporarily closes

The Mustard Seed Ministries in Twin Falls works hard all year-round to help people with meals.

They provide food boxes and other necessities. During the current COVID-19 crisis, their demand has increased.

The ministry helps people throughout the year who struggle to feed or clothe their families.

But right now, their demand is up as the affects of the coronavirus hit those in the community.

"For example, when we bring a person in here, one of the things we get is we bring them a food box, and these are prepared for a family of two, but we have some large families who come in here, six or seven and we add to these food boxes," said Marvin Barnes, one of the people who volunteers his time at the food pantry.

Mustard Seed partners with different local organizations to provide milk, eggs and even bread. Albertsons is one of those businesses that helps them with their food rescue program.

"We are blessed down here at the Mustard Seed to be able to do this, with the volunteers we have working down here and also the community support we have," Barnes said. "It’s just great to be able to give a family a box of food out the back door."

Normally people are allowed to get a food box every 60 days, but now, it’s every 30 days.

"We don’t turn anyone away," Barnes said. "It’s so important right now — sorry, I get a little emotional — but it’s really important right now because this isn’t just food, this could be part of the monthly rent, because the money they save from the food we could give them could help them pay the rent, the car payment, whatever it is."

The food pantry is run on volunteers and they hope they can continue to support people during this time.

"For us right now, we are staying within those virus constraints," Barnes said. "We don’t get closer than 6 feet from our clients that come in. Food boxes are being brought by us, they got them, they go home, and they have food tonight on the table, and that’s critical because without food, it’s part of the problem."

The Mustard Seed can be reached by calling 208-733-9515 extension 1.

On Saturday, they usually have a community lunch, but for now they will be having grab-and-go lunches, paired with a snack bag for later on.

People can go to the back alley from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday to get a meal to go.