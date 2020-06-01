Nampa man dies in crash following pursuit near Twin Falls

Twin Falls County is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Twin Falls County is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning, where a Nampa man crashed his car following a short pursuit with Idaho State Police. (Source: MGN)

The crash left one victim, Terry Cook, 61, of Nampa, dead after being pursued by Idaho State Police.

Around 2:12 a.m., ISP attempted pull over Cook on US Highway 93 near Twin Falls.

Cook failed to stop at officer's signal and a pursuit started.

The chase stopped when Cook entered city limits, but began pursuing him again near Addison Avenue.

Cook did not stop at an intersection near Highway 50 and crashed into a center pivot irrigation tower, causing his vehicle to roll over.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.