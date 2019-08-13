Nampa man leads officers on pursuit, faces additional felony charges

A Twin Falls County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on August 12, at 10:23 pm after witnessing a speeding vehicle. A dark sedan traveling westbound on 3700 North near Balanced Rock Park was traveling in the center of the road, cutting corners and crossing the center line.

The deputy paced the vehicle at 55 miles per hour, in a 35 mile per hour zone. He turned on his overhead lights and the driver of the sedan slowed, then accelerated.

The deputy pursued southbound onto CrowsNest Road, a dirt road. At one point the driver turned his vehicle around and drove directly towards the deputy’s car, forcing the deputy into a ditch to avoid a head on collision.

The deputy resumed the pursuit northbound, where he witnessed the dark sedan leave the roadway, go through 150 feet of fence and proceed into a field. He continued to follow on the road parallel to the car while the driver traveled through the field. The driver shut the lights on the vehicle and blacked out. As deputies approached on foot, there was no one in the stopped car. The car was high centered on lava rock and had a flat tire.

Officers announced their presence and a young male began walking towards them with his hands up. He was identified as 19-year-old Dominic Xavier Bernal, of Nampa.

Bernal was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding a police officer, felonies, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.

The vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was registered to a rental company.