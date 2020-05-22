Nat Soo Pah prepares for busy Memorial Day Weekend

Many people will be heading away for the weekend, as it is the Memorial Day holiday… and NAT SOO PAH is prepared for a fun weekend ahead.

“Normally it’s one of our busiest weekends of the year, even busier than the Fourth of July,” said owner Jim Herman.

The rain has put a damper on some people’s plans though.

"Our campground is pretty much full, but not quite because we’ve had some cancellations because of the weather," Herman said.

They are doing their best to keep their camp ground and pool clean, while also encouraging campers to use common sense.

"They didn’t give us any regulations, we put hand sanitizer on the counters, and clean the bathrooms pretty regularly, and we pretty much leave it up to the customers to decide," said Herman.

But they are excited to see people back at the pool and in the camp ground again.

"We’ve got a high dive, a low dive, a water slide, hot pool that’s about 105 degrees, the spa is 100 degrees and the main pool stays about 93 you can tell it’s steaming a lot right now," said Herman.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.