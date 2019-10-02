Students participate in National Walk to School Day

Wednesday was National Walk to School Day, and several schools participated by doing just that, walking to school. KMVT joined students from Rock Creek Elementary as they made their way early Wednesday morning.

Parents and students met at the corner of Federation Rd. and Parkview Ave. at 7:30 a.m. They parked their cars, and began making their way to Rock Creek Elementary.

Students were accompanied on their walk by local leaders such as Officer Waite and Canyon Ridge Student Council, who came out to get more involved with elementary students in the area.

"I think it's important to get involved with the community anyway you can, so just like simply walking kids to school on National Walk to School Day will help you just get involved and meet new people,” a Canyon Ridge Student Council member says.

Once students arrived, they were greeted by the Canyon Ridge Hawk, and played until heading inside for class. Wednesday was a great opportunity to raise awareness about safe routes to school and how walking to school can be a great start to the day.

