Nationals’ Trea Turner stole a base, so Taco Bell will give us a free taco

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:30 PM, Oct 22, 2019

(Gray News) - For the fifth year in a row, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos because someone stole a base during the World Series.

This year’s hero in the annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion is Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner. He singled on the second pitch of the game and then stole second base.

Participating Taco Bells will give fans a free taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Taco lovers who miss that window can simply order through the app and pick up their prize any time that day, according to the company website.

Taco Bell runs a similar promotion every June. The “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion hands out free tacos when a road team wins a game during the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus