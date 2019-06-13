Nationwide bunk bed build to take place Saturday

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's biggest build day across the nation is coming up this Saturday.

Luke Mickelson, the nonprofit's executive director, said anyone on Saturday can come to the Twin Falls Visitor's Center and help build a bunk bed.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. or until they're finished building.

This is part of their Bunks Across America event, where more than 100 chapters in other states will be building on the same day.

Originally, the organization wanted to get a record in the Guinness World Record Book, but Mickelson said they couldn't narrow it down to what would be the best record to break.

"There’s no question we’re going to break whatever record we want to set there," he said.

Mickelson said they will maybe try again for that record next year, but this time around, it's about coming together as a community and a nation on one day.

"Child 'bedlessness' is a national problem and we just want to raise enough awareness that it is a problem and trying to solve that," he said.

The goal is to build at least 2,500 bunk beds across the nation to get 5,000 kids off the floor.

On Friday, Blanket Blessings of Magic Valley will be stuffing a bus with new twin-sized bedding to give to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their build the next day.

That event will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Assisted Living Friday.