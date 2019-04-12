Nationwide search warrant issued for suspect in Jerome County stabbing

A nationwide search warrant has been issued for a suspect connected to a stabbing in Jerome County.

Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk issued a news release Friday morning.

Law enforcement are looking Steel Truman Price, 18, with a Kimberly address.

He is currently on probation with Twin Falls County.

Price has an arrest warrant for $50,000 with nationwide extradition for aggravated battery.

Price is described as being 5-foot,7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location can contact Det. David Olson 208-595-3312, Det. Tom Reid 208-595-3311 or dispatch 208-324-1911.

Price is wanted in connection to a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in Jerome County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they had identified the suspect and said it was an isolated incident. The victim at that time was listed in stable condition.