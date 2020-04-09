Navigating small business loans, Idaho credit union sees influx of inquiries

KMVT has been reporting this week that many small businesses in the area are struggling to keep their doors open during this pandemic. Putting you first we got answers to navigating a small business loan.

One way to get help is through the Paycheck Protection Program with the Small Business Administration.

KMVT spoke with Idaho Central Credit Union on Thursday, who walked us through how to apply and who qualifies for this loan program.

Anyone who meets the Small Business Administration’s size standards can apply which is under 500 employees. For ICCU in particular, small business owners are able to go to their website and start the process there.

"We are here to help, and we want to explore any opportunity to help as many Idahoans as we can," said Lance Hatzenbeller, vice president of commercial lending. "So if they need any assistance or support from a lending standpoint, specifically the PPP program right now, please do not hesitate to reach out to us."

A little over 4,000 people have inquired about the Paycheck Protection Program over the last week, which they said is a significant amount of people looking for help.

The Small business Administration also has many resources and information for applying for a loan on its website.

