Navigating the tricky waters of medical billing

Late last year, Courtney Salmon learned she needed to have her tonsils removed.

“I was stopping breathing at night and things like that,” Salmon said. “So finally I just decided you know it wasn’t worth the risk to not wake up in the morning.”

While in the doctor’s office, they discovered something else.

“I found out I needed a second procedure as well as getting my tonsils removed,” Salmon said. “I had a deviated septum. So we decided to do both of those surgeries at the same time.”

By March, she was preparing to go under the knife.

“You know when you have to do a surgery like that you’re number one thing or at least my thing was, how much work am I going to miss?” she said.

In a 2017 Transunion Healthcare survey, 67% of Americans admitted to being worried about unexpected medical bills.

“We have nightly room rate which includes nursing, room charges," said Rachel Seaman, director of patient access resource center for St. Luke's. “It’s hard to plan for emergent care but you want to make sure you have coverage for emergent care.”

A process that leaves many confused, frustrated or swamped with medical debt.

“When I first got in I had to pay a $500 deductible,” Salmon said. “I thought $500 that’s it. I didn’t think about after the fact. No, it was an extra $5,000 after my $500 deductible.”

Knowing things like the deductible and out-of-pocket maximums can help people prepare for a procedure.

“We don’t want them to, their financial barriers to keep them from seeking the care that they need,” Seaman said.

If people are concerned about their bill, take advantage of hospital resources.

“We have billing specialists who can speak to that,” Seaman said. “Ensure that things were coded correctly and that the claims were handled appropriately between St. Luke’s and your carrier.”

New legislation went into effect in 2019 requiring hospitals to post gross total costs of procedures on their websites, but some say it isn't benefiting patients like they had hoped.

"We haven't posted anything in terms of what patients will owe after their insurance pays and that's what they really want to know," Seaman said."'I have this plan and what does it cover for the service I need, and what am I going to owe after they pay the hospital and the doctor?'"

Meddata.com reports that 30% of the average healthcare bill now comes from the patient's pocket, a lesson Salmon learned the hard way.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “Really, just don’t be afraid to ask questions. I was overwhelmed. I was afraid to ask questions. Don’t feel stupid because you don’t know what’s going on.”

