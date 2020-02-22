According to Rentjungle.com, the cost of rent in Twin Falls has increased over 12% since last year. For some, that might mean having to think of new ways to afford the cost of living, such as getting a roommate.

CSI Eagle Hall coordinator shares typical roommate issues (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Jessica Hendrix is happy with her roommate now, but she has had her fair share of struggles with roommates in the past.

"You know anytime you said anything to her she would like twist it around, slam all sorts of things and doors and just basically got angry anytime you said anything, or did anything," Said Hendrix.

Jessica was assigned this roommate through her previous college, something the College of Southern Idaho also does at Eagle Hall.

Brandon Parence is the residence hall coordinator, tasked with pairing students together in dorms, and having interventions with those, students unhappy with their roommate.

"I do my best to make sure they at least try to get along, sometimes that doesn't happen and people want to move and that's fair," said Parence.

"Typical issues would be people going into their roommates fridge eating their food, to kind of wearing others peoples clothes without their permission, stuff like that."

After Hendrix's unfortunate encounter with her roommate, she is now navigating the waters of living with a roommate a bit more cautiously.

"So I like to establish cleaning rules, guest rules, that's another thing a lot of people have issues with is having friends over all the time, or a boyfriend that is pretty much living with us," said Hendrix.