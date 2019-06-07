Navy reports near-collision with Russian ship

A Russian destroyer “made an unsafe maneuver” near the USS Chancellorsville while operating in the Phillippine Sea, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a news release Friday morning.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville was involved in an incident with a Russian vessel in the Phillippine Sea. (Source: US Navy/file)

The Navy said the USS Chancellorsville was recovering a helicopter when the Russian destroyer Udaloy closed “to approximately 50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk.”

The US ship was forced “to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” the report said.

“We consider Russia’s actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), ‘Rules of the Road,’ and internationally recognized maritime customs,” the news release said.

Video released by the Navy shows the “unsafe maneuver.”

